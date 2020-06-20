UrduPoint.com
Preparations For Smart Lockdown Underway In Two Tehsils

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Preparations for smart lockdown underway in two tehsils

Necessary arrangements are being taken to impose smart lockdown in RY Khan and Sadiqabad tehsils

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Necessary arrangements are being taken to impose smart lockdown in RY Khan and Sadiqabad tehsils.

This was stated by health department CEO Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa while talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said two areas of Sadiqabad and most populated areas of Rahim Yar Khan were under consideration for smart lockdown.

He said the areas were being identified where smart lockdown would be imposed for a two-week, adding the aim of smart lockdown was to control the spread coronavirus.

