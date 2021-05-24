Preparations for the first COVID-19 vaccination center of Hazara enters in its final phase

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :To vaccinate the masses and provide the opportunity at the mid of the city, district administration with the cooperation of the Health department was all set for establishing a well-equipped Coronavirus vaccination Center would at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad to be commence soon for immunizing people.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited the newly established coronavirus vaccination center and reviewed the progress of the work, he also directed the staff to immediately complete the center to facilitate the people of the city.

While briefing the AC health department officials said that a large number of the people would be benefited from the vaccination center as it is located in the city area.

A huge place at Jalal Baba Auditorium coronavirus vaccination center has been reserved for the senior citizens while at the same time dozens of people would be vaccinated and it would save their time.

In the center Health department has provided facemask, temperature guns and other medical facilities, TMA Abbottabad managed drinking water,cleaning and municipal services and were provided to police department.

On the directives of DC Abbottabad Rescue 1122 also depute an ambulance at the vaccination center permanently to tackle any sort of emergency.