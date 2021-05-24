UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations For The First COVID-19 Vaccination Center Of Hazara Enters In Its Final Phase

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Preparations for the first COVID-19 vaccination center of Hazara enters in its final phase

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :To vaccinate the masses and provide the opportunity at the mid of the city, district administration with the cooperation of the Health department was all set for establishing a well-equipped Coronavirus vaccination Center would at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad to be commence soon for immunizing people.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited the newly established coronavirus vaccination center and reviewed the progress of the work, he also directed the staff to immediately complete the center to facilitate the people of the city.

While briefing the AC health department officials said that a large number of the people would be benefited from the vaccination center as it is located in the city area.

A huge place at Jalal Baba Auditorium coronavirus vaccination center has been reserved for the senior citizens while at the same time dozens of people would be vaccinated and it would save their time.

In the center Health department has provided facemask, temperature guns and other medical facilities, TMA Abbottabad managed drinking water,cleaning and municipal services and were provided to police department.

On the directives of DC Abbottabad Rescue 1122 also depute an ambulance at the vaccination center permanently to tackle any sort of emergency.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Water Progress Same Rescue 1122 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

19 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

30 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

34 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.