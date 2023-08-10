Preparations for upcoming independence day celebrations at peak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Preparations for the upcoming 76th independence day (14 August) are at its peak as the country has worn its national flag color with a display of a number of seasonal footpath stalls carrying attractive colourful accessories and clothes.

Like every year, this year too Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying national flags, buntings, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys, and other accessories set up at the main avenues, markets and roads of the cities, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

A trader selling national flags shared his views to APP scribe that there is much enthusiasm among youngsters, adding, the public is excited and buying tri-colored clothes and accessories.

"Our sales have already gone up by over 100pc and well surpassed our targets," the owner of VIP Flags claimed.

The bazaars, buildings, markets, and houses are also decorated with national flags whereas, stalls of colorful buntings, national flag buntings, and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes have been set up too, said a citizen.

Badges, caps, balloons and dresses inscribed with "Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak" are stacked in large numbers at every market, said a young girl.

People belonging to every walk of life especially youngsters are busy decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day, said a motorist.

Stalls of different Azadi accessories are surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the Independence Day celebrations said a vendor.

The display of a bunch of stalls along the roadside had become the main centre of attraction for most of the Youngsters, said a student.

Traditional festive events like flag-raising ceremonies and the playing of patriotic songs are the traditional norms, said another citizen.

Various awards ceremonies are also to be held on the fateful day. The public also raises the national flags atop of their homes and exhibits it prominently on their vehicles and attire, said a working woman.