Preparations gain momentum as Independence day draws near

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other cities of the country, preparations for Independence Day celebrations have picked up pace in Dera Ismail Khan city with bazaars witnessing unusual rush as the residents are enthusiastically engaged in purchasing unique and colourful items to mark the day with great pomp and show.

"We are already running short of time as we could not purchase items for the auspicious occasion of Independence Day amid tense atmosphere in wake of Muharram's restrictions," remarked 15-year-old Emad who had come to get portraits and badges from a vendor displaying colourful items near bypass road.

People have hoisted national flags at rooftops of their houses and major buildings of the city have been decorated with colourful lights which give an illuminated view arousing inner passion, love and reverence for the motherland.

Besides shops in main bazaars, vendors have set up stalls of colorful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who played key role in independence of the country, while air is quite charged with sense of patriotism due to soul-stirring national songs that echoed at almost all sale points of Independence day's items.

Zohaib Khan, who has arranged Independence Day paraphernalia on a 'Chorpoi' at a roadside, said the purchase of clothes, dresses in the national flag color had witnessed an upward trend as people especially children cant resist temptation when they visit along with elders and see such colorful variety of items on such happy occasions.

Some people can be seen with their vehicles and motorcycles decorated with big national flags and banners in order to look unique and celebrate the Independence Day to their heart's content.

However, parents have underlined the need for the traffic police to take effective measures to prevent road stunts by the youngsters who usually find such occasions an opportunity to go on such dangerous practices and put their own and the lives of others at risk.