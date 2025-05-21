Preparations gain momentum for 3-Day Tablighi Ijtema in Baffa, DC and DPO review arrangements

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Preparations for the annual three-day Tablighi Ijtema in Baffa are in full swing, as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra Khalid Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur conducted a detailed inspection of the main congregation site.

Accompanied by SP Traffic Shahnawaz Khan, DSP Baffa-Pakhal Shahjahan Khan, DSP Traffic Wajid Khan, Inspector Traffic Inas Khan, SHO Baffa Shujaat Qureshi, and other relevant officers, the DC and DPO reviewed the security arrangements, traffic flow, emergency services, parking, and medical facilities to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the large-scale religious gathering.

During the visit, the officials met with senior members of the Tablighi Jamaat and held a comprehensive discussion on administrative matters. DC Khalid Iqbal assured the Jamaat of full support from the district administration, stating that all departments are on high alert and fully mobilized to facilitate the event. He also delegated responsibilities to respective departments on the spot.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur announced that no traffic fines would be issued on vehicles participating in the Ijtema, in a bid to provide maximum convenience to the attendees. He emphasized that Mansehra Police considers its role during the Ijtema a sacred duty, fully recognizing the event's significance.

Over 1,500 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security duties across the three-day event.

Additionally, the Tablighi Jamaat has arranged 400 volunteers to assist with crowd management and coordination, ensuring a secure and organized atmosphere.

A special traffic plan has been finalized and a detailed map—featuring designated routes, interchanges, parking zones for various types of vehicles, and pedestrian walkways—will be shared via Mansehra Police’s official social media platforms to help the public navigate the event and avoid congestion.

Ahead of the site visit, a coordination meeting was held at the DC office with all relevant departments in attendance. A joint strategy was formulated to guarantee the peaceful and successful execution of the Ijtema, with responsibilities clearly defined for each stakeholder.

Welcoming delegations arriving from various regions, DPO Gandapur lauded the efforts of the Tablighi Jamaat, describing its role in promoting social reform, Islamic teachings, and spiritual self-development, particularly among the youth, as highly commendable. He assured full cooperation from the police department in support of the Jamaat’s mission.

The visit concluded with a special prayer for national peace, security, and the success of all law enforcement agencies. Officials also urged the public to cooperate with the administration and law enforcement to ensure the religious gathering remains safe, organized, and peaceful.