Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Preparations are getting momentum for country's forthcoming Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to take place on March 23. With citizens from every corner of the nation actively participating, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Pakistan's rich heritage and spirit.

Enthusiastic efforts are underway to ensure that the parade showcases Pakistan's diverse culture in captivating ways, welcoming guests from far and wide to partake in the festivities.

Representatives from different regions have shared their sentiments regarding their participation in this grand event.

Izhar Naqvi, representing Kashmir, spoke of the beauty of their land, promising to bring forth their culture to enrich the Pakistan Day celebration.

Similarly, Farhan Akhtar from Balochistan, emphasized the rich cultural heritage of Balochistan, describing it as a vibrant bouquet to be displayed during the parade.

Rashid Balti , speaking on behalf of Gilgit-Baltistan, extended warm wishes in their native language, expressing the region's contribution to the celebrations with its towering mountains and serene lakes.

Nayab Khan, representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the fearless and hospitable nature of its people, affirming their participation in the festivities alongside other provinces.

Ramzan Jutt, representing Punjab, underscored the historical significance of Lahore, where the resolution for Pakistan's creation was passed.

He assured the presentation of Punjab's rich culture during the parade.

Meanwhile, Rab Nawaz, representing Sindh, pledged a fervent celebration, promising to showcase the vibrant culture of Sindh through dance and music performances.

As preparations continue at full throttle, anticipation mounts for a memorable Pakistan Day parade, set to unite the nation in celebration of its diverse heritage and unwavering spirit.

With each province poised to display its unique cultural tapestry, the event promises to be a testament to Pakistan's unity in diversity.

More Stories From Pakistan