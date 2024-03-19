Preparations Gear Up For Pakistan Day March 23 Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Preparations are getting momentum for country's forthcoming Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to take place on March 23. With citizens from every corner of the nation actively participating, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Pakistan's rich heritage and spirit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Preparations are getting momentum for country's forthcoming Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to take place on March 23. With citizens from every corner of the nation actively participating, the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Pakistan's rich heritage and spirit.
Enthusiastic efforts are underway to ensure that the parade showcases Pakistan's diverse culture in captivating ways, welcoming guests from far and wide to partake in the festivities.
Representatives from different regions have shared their sentiments regarding their participation in this grand event.
Izhar Naqvi, representing Kashmir, spoke of the beauty of their land, promising to bring forth their culture to enrich the Pakistan Day celebration.
Similarly, Farhan Akhtar from Balochistan, emphasized the rich cultural heritage of Balochistan, describing it as a vibrant bouquet to be displayed during the parade.
Rashid Balti , speaking on behalf of Gilgit-Baltistan, extended warm wishes in their native language, expressing the region's contribution to the celebrations with its towering mountains and serene lakes.
Nayab Khan, representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the fearless and hospitable nature of its people, affirming their participation in the festivities alongside other provinces.
Ramzan Jutt, representing Punjab, underscored the historical significance of Lahore, where the resolution for Pakistan's creation was passed.
He assured the presentation of Punjab's rich culture during the parade.
Meanwhile, Rab Nawaz, representing Sindh, pledged a fervent celebration, promising to showcase the vibrant culture of Sindh through dance and music performances.
As preparations continue at full throttle, anticipation mounts for a memorable Pakistan Day parade, set to unite the nation in celebration of its diverse heritage and unwavering spirit.
With each province poised to display its unique cultural tapestry, the event promises to be a testament to Pakistan's unity in diversity.
Recent Stories
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan39 seconds ago
-
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school42 seconds ago
-
PM for efforts to implement Pak-Kuwait $10b agreements signed last year32 minutes ago
-
Minister for completing ongoing development projects in education dept42 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.77m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references49 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model Ramazan bazaar, exam centers52 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 410 power pilferers in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
SC grants bail to murder's accused52 minutes ago
-
Over 475,108 ration bags delivered52 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined52 minutes ago
-
Students being sensitized about cleanliness : WASA MD52 minutes ago