Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) , Preparations are in progress across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-haram on Saturday.

As Youm-e-Ashur is considered a sanctified day in Islamic History, Muslims in Azad Jammu and Kashmir also acknowledge the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

The significant day will, Inshah Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of AJK, processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots, officials told APP on Wednesday.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls n' sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each n' every nook n corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

