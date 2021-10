Preparations in full swing across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) : Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with great enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir on the sanctified day of 12 Rabi ul Awwal, falling on October 19 (Tuesday).

In all AJK districts, the cities and towns streets and roads including Bazars and shopping centers are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The sacred day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Palestine and the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

In AJK the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

In this lake city of Mirpur, various Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road . A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).