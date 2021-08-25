Preparations in full swing for Abbottabad Cantonment board elections

Preparations for holding the local bodies election for the three Cantonments boards of district Abbottabad was in full swing where all major political parties have nominated their candidates for the elections to be held on September 12

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Preparations for holding the local bodies election for the three Cantonments boards of district Abbottabad was in full swing where all major political parties have nominated their candidates for the elections to be held on September 12.

According to the Provincial Election Commission, cantonment boards, the Local Government election 2021 would be held on September 12 where Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) has the largest 10 wards in KP while Havelian Cantonment Board (HCB) has two wards and Kalabagh Cantonment Board (KCB) one.

After allotment of tickets to the candidates for all three cantonments of district Abbottabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamait-e-Islami and other political parties candidates have started their door-to-door campaign.