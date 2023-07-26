Open Menu

Preparations In Full Swing For By-polls Of Tehsil Chairman Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Preparations in full swing for by-polls of Tehsil chairman Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and District Returning Officer (DRO) Khalid Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting to facilitate citizens during the upcoming Local Bodies by-polls in Tehsil Council Havelian and discussed various aspects related to the election.

The meeting encompassed vital matters including election preparation, transportation planning, security arrangements, emergency services, communication, and the provision of essential amenities to citizens during the polling process.

The District Election Commissioner of Abbottabad gave a briefing on the progress of election preparation while SSP Headquarters, SSP Traffic, Arif Javed, presented a detailed briefing on security measures.

Other officials including a District education Officer (DEO), a District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Faisal, a Rescue and Emergency Officer, a Deputy DEO Mail, and the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, also provided insights into their respective areas of preparations.

The DC particularly emphasized ensuring peaceful conduct of the election, with a strong focus on providing services and facilities at all polling centers. This includes bolstering security measures, implementing CCTV recording, and making necessary transportation arrangements for the polling staff.

The meeting was attended by the SSP Headquarters, Arif Javed, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, DHO Dr. Faisal, AAC / Returning Officer, Lubna Iqbal, District Emergency Officer, Deputy DEO female, TMO Hawailian, Deputy DHO Dr. Rashid, Incharge Type D Hospital, Deputy DMS DHCQ, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Representative Regional Transport Authority, SDPO Pesco and other officers.

