Preparations in full swing for General Elections in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Regional Election Commissioner for Mirpurkhas Division, Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming general elections in Mirpurkhas Division on Saturday.

According to the regional election commission office, the final constituency phase would conclude by November 30, 2023.

In anticipation of the general elections, the Regional Election Commission appointed 1923 presiding officers, 11814 assistant presiding officers, and 5907 polling officers for the Mirpurkhas division.

Additional staff will be designated for the election management system, with 20 individuals assigned to the National Assembly and 44 to the provincial assembly seats.

11 assistant returning officers for the provincial, while 10 assistant returning officers will be appointed for NA seats.

Additionally, 3 district monitoring officers and 22 monitoring officers will be designated in their respective districts.

The Regional Election Commissioner revealed the establishment of 1923 polling stations and 5907 polling booths for the election of five National Assembly seats.

Similarly, 208 polling stations and 591 polling booths have been constructed for the elections for the 11 provincial assembly seats.