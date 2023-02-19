UrduPoint.com

Preparations In Full Swing For Lahore Literary Festival

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The preparations to celebrate the 10th annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) are in full swing as the district administration is all set to give the final touches to this event, says Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider.

LLF CEO Razi Ahmed met Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and discussed the issues regarding the event, here on Saturday.

All issues including the schedule of Lahore Literary Festival, hosting of domestic and foreign guests and permits were reviewed in the meeting.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that a three-day Lahore Literary Festival would be held at Alhamra Mall Road, Lahore. She said that LLF 2023 would have different sessions from 9am to 9pm, while LLF had always played an important role in maintaining the status of Lahore as the city of literature.

