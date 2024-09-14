Preparations in full swing in Multan to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Preparations for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi are in full swing across the district by the local administration. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu ordered to decorate and illuminate all important buildings of the city with lightning.

An order is issued to hold patch work with cleanliness drive at processions' routes on 12th of Rabi-u-Awal.

Following the arrangements, a meeting was arranged with DC and CPO, Sadiq Ali Dagar in the chair.

CPO ensured that foolproof would be provided to the processions and related religious gatherings everywhere they're scheduled to hold.

He said the police reserve force was put in high-alert to further beef up security in case of arising emergency situation.

He said screening of processions' routes along with the worshiping places was being continued to stave off any panic movement.

Wasim Ahmad Sindhu termed celebration of the Holy Prophet's birth as enchanted moment for people of the city like elsewhere in the globe.

In the meeting, representatives of Anjaman Islamia and Milad Council submitted suggestions for enhancing celebration of the Milad event this year.