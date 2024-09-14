Preparations In Full Swing In Multan To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Preparations for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi are in full swing across the district by the local administration. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu ordered to decorate and illuminate all important buildings of the city with lightning.
An order is issued to hold patch work with cleanliness drive at processions' routes on 12th of Rabi-u-Awal.
Following the arrangements, a meeting was arranged with DC and CPO, Sadiq Ali Dagar in the chair.
CPO ensured that foolproof would be provided to the processions and related religious gatherings everywhere they're scheduled to hold.
He said the police reserve force was put in high-alert to further beef up security in case of arising emergency situation.
He said screening of processions' routes along with the worshiping places was being continued to stave off any panic movement.
Wasim Ahmad Sindhu termed celebration of the Holy Prophet's birth as enchanted moment for people of the city like elsewhere in the globe.
In the meeting, representatives of Anjaman Islamia and Milad Council submitted suggestions for enhancing celebration of the Milad event this year.
Recent Stories
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ring leader of organ traffickers held5 seconds ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO assures of measures to resolve businessmen problems8 seconds ago
-
NGO donates 100 wheelchairs, stretchers to LGH16 seconds ago
-
CIFTIS forum advances TCM to build a healthier global community19 seconds ago
-
DC reviews city’s cleanliness condition25 seconds ago
-
Minister orders keeping roads dust-free to prevent smog10 minutes ago
-
Experts call for awareness of HPV vaccine among women10 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak15 minutes ago
-
Man acquitted in sisters killing case20 minutes ago
-
Newly elected PPP member takes oath20 minutes ago
-
World First Aid Day marked in Sargodha30 minutes ago
-
10,000 saplings planted in Sargodha to turn it green30 minutes ago