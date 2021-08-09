UrduPoint.com

Preparations In Full Swing To Celebrate Aug 14 With National Zeal, Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The preparations to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and fervor were gaining momentum in the provincial capital where stalls have been set up, markets and bazaars decorated, streets and all public and private places illuminated.

Shopkeepers and local vendors have installed stalls having national flags, badges with pictures of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes, wrist bands, bangles, face masks, dresses, caps, buntings and other stuff in streets and alongside the roads and thronged with people and children.

The car decoration centres were seen overwhelmed with people coming to get their vehicles decorated with national flags, while youth also decorated the motorbikes and cycles in different ways to express their love and affection for the motherland.

Ehsanullah Khan, a government officer talking to APP in Saddar Bazar said that he had come to purchase green and white bangles for his 12-year old daughter adding that she was also insisting on buying stickers and lights to decorate her house on 14th August.

A local vendor in University Town told this agency that sale of badges, medium size national flag and plastic horns were very high in demand, while teenagers come to get face masks colored in green and white.

The provincial government has also chalked out a comprehensive plan to celebrate Independence day with national enthusiasm and zeal. The public properties have been illuminated while national flags have been hoisted at all important public buildings.

The police have chalked out a foolproof security plan to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements and ensure peaceful observance of Independence Day.

