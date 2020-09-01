Preparations in full swing to celebrate Defense Day in city

People of provincial capital showing their love to motherland and armed forces have started preparations to celebrate 'Defense Day' in a befitting manner on September 6

The Defense Day is celebrated every year on 6th September to pay homage and tribute to heroes of 1965 war with India when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted them humiliating defeat.

The government and non-government organizations have planned various programmes on the day. These programmes will also be including seminars and rallies on the defense day.

These special programmes in connection with the defense day would be held at the various places in the provincial capital in which large numberof people would be participating to show their love to the countryand armed forces of Pakistan.