Preparations In Full Swing To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:05 AM

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman on Saturday directed all the towns to decorate buildings and plazas on main roads with lights in connection with Jashn-e-Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to official sources here, Commissioner said that entrance and exit points of DHA and cantonment boards should be decorated in line with the theme of the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He further said that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

