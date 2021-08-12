Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 75th Independence Day are in full swing here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the national flags, buntings and badges are selling like hot cake

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 75th Independence Day are in full swing here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the national flags, buntings and badges are selling like hot cake.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business as Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at its peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day on Saturday with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic are the children who are busy in collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A vendor near Shamsabad park while talking to APP said the demand for the national flag and badges was on the rise as August 14 is getting nearer, adding that most of the motorists were buying flags to hoist on their cars.

Another seller in Sadiqabad area said that like every year, this year too vendors at their stalls on footpaths were doing a roaring business, trying to sell whatever they had as the entire inventory would go waste on August 15.

The shopkeepers and footpath vendors had set up their temporary stalls with the start of August where people are seen in crowds busy in buying things at cheaper rates. As just two days left to celebrate the Independence Day, azadi festivities are gaining momentum.

A buyer said, "We are coming to footpath stalls for Independence Day shopping as the prices of items are cheap here as compared to shops and malls." A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items were established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja and urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad and other areas of the city.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united.

The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners.

Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building beautifully.

Punjab Arts Council displayed a photo exhibition on Tehreek-e-Pakistan under the title 'Umeed Ka Safar'.

The exhibition features photographs based on the struggle for Tehreek-e-Pakistan from 1857 to 1947. The arrival of refugees in Pakistan after independence in 1947 and the atrocities along the way are also on display.

While addressing the ceremony, Member National Assembly Wajiha Akram said that Pakistan is the interpretation of the dreams of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Looking at the photo exhibition, it is sad to see how many sacrifices and hardships Pakistan was built after.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made a dream come true by working day and night. Our young generation is very hardworking and worthy. The young generation has to protect Pakistan on ideological basis, she added.

A large number of people from different walks of life are visiting RAC to see the exhibition, which will continue for a week. The Art Council will also present special programmes regarding Independence Day.

A colourful flag hoisting ceremony will be held here at the Commissioner's Office on 14th August that will be attended by Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Aqiq Khan as well as PTI MNAs and MPAs. A large number of school students will present national anthem, national songs and speeches. The local management will distribute prizes among students on Independence Day.

The authorities concerned of police have planned to deploy over 3,000 policemen all around Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day. The police officials will also be deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor suspected movements on the occasion.

Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-coloured garlands, badges, 'Minar-e-Pakistan' models and portraits of the Quaid-i-Azam and national heroes.

