Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The preparations to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on August 14 are in full swing here.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business. The preparations are at its peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm as well as national zeal.

The most enthusiastic children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city. Arrangements are also underway for holding seminars, sports competitions, literary and social activities to commemorate the Independence Day and the district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja and urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad and other areas of the city.

Youngsters are very enthusiastic and ready to celebrate the day in proper manners.

According to program, the day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan. The day is celebrated across the country with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Now a days, national songs are in the air which give the message that the whole nation was united. The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building beautifully.

This year, the government has decided to observe Independence Day on Aug 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and Aug 15 as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent tension caused by the Indian government.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) was also arranging exhibitions, folk dance performances, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.