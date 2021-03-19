UrduPoint.com
Preparations In Full Swing To Celebrate Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on March 23 are in full swing here in Hyderabad in commemoration of passing of the Lahore Resolution which subsequently paved the way for creation of independent homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

All mainstream political parties, civil society and social organizations have decided to organize programs and stage rallies to highlight importance of the day.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad president Imran Qureshi said PTI will organize a rally to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 to pay homage to independence movement heroes who played their role in Pakistan movement.

Qureshi said All India Muslim League led by Quad-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had struggled hard in getting freedom from British rule and the domination of Hindus.

On March 23, 1940, the Muslims of India gathered in Lahore for the Lahore Resolution, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan in August 1947, PTI leader said.

Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Funtional, Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, Mutahida Quomi Movement- Pakistan and other social as well as civil society organizations would organize different programs and stage rallies to highlight importance of the day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Day will be observed in all universities including Sindh University (SU), Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture university (SAU) Tando Jam and Government College university (GCU) Hyderabad where seminars and other events would be organized to celebrate the day.

