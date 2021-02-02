Preparations in full swing to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day befittingly

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The entire nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday reiterating its unflinching support to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are struggling for their right of freedom for the last 73 years.

Protests, rallies and programs will be held across the country to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination where the participants reiterated political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.

One minute silence will be observed at 1000 hours to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world towards Indian tyrannies against innocent Kashmiris.

Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris would be displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways.

The Day marks events, protests, and human chains to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their decades-old struggle for the right to self-determination as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

On this day, the leadership of Pakistan, Kashmir as well as civil society urges the UN, international community, and major powers to exert their pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir issue – a nuclear flashpoint in the region.

This year too, the Day is being observed with the hope that the international community will realize the plight of Kashmiri brethren and pressure India for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Kashmiris are struggling to get their legitimate right of self-determination for more than 73 years.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during his visit to Srinagar in 1946, had declared Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

During their freedom struggle, thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for this cause and thousands are kept under illegal detention.

Though the Indian forces had been subjugating the rights of Kashmiri people for decades, the territory has emerged as an epicenter of human rights abuses by Indian forces.

India has repeatedly betrayed Kashmiri people by overthrowing the elected government and revoking the special status of IIOJK.

India has embarked upon suppressing and muzzling the Kashmiri people through massive military presence under the draconian law of the 'Armed Forces Special Powers Act'.

Rape, torture, denial of basic needs, unlawful detention, raids, and disappearances have been amplified by Indian forces as tools of state-sponsored terrorism.

However, the scenario in IIOJK has worsened after the extremist Hindutva-led BJP government assumed power. The BJP led government revoked the special status of the IIOJK in violations of the UN resolutions on the dispute.