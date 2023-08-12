Preparations in last stages for Independence Day celebrations in Swat

Preparations for Independence Day in Swat continue with national flags are hoisted on government buildings, national flags are displayed in markets, special broadcasts continue on Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat

Preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan in a grand manner in Swat, Buner and Shangla districts of Malakand Division. Celebrations have been organized.

People's participation in the ongoing celebrations regarding Independence Day is visible and there is celebration in the bazaars.

In this regard, the buying and selling of national flags and other decorative items is on the rise in the bazaars. There are determinations to contribute, while special cakes are being prepared in bakeries regarding Independence Day, special broadcasts are going on Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio Swat, special programs have been arranged regarding August 14 celebration of Pakistan's independence.