Open Menu

Preparations In Last Stages For Independence Day Celebrations In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Preparations in last stages for Independence Day celebrations in Swat

Preparations for Independence Day in Swat continue with national flags are hoisted on government buildings, national flags are displayed in markets, special broadcasts continue on Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Preparations for Independence Day in Swat continue with national flags are hoisted on government buildings, national flags are displayed in markets, special broadcasts continue on Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat.

Preparations have been finalized to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan in a grand manner in Swat, Buner and Shangla districts of Malakand Division. Celebrations have been organized.

People's participation in the ongoing celebrations regarding Independence Day is visible and there is celebration in the bazaars.

In this regard, the buying and selling of national flags and other decorative items is on the rise in the bazaars. There are determinations to contribute, while special cakes are being prepared in bakeries regarding Independence Day, special broadcasts are going on Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio Swat, special programs have been arranged regarding August 14 celebration of Pakistan's independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Independence Malakand Shangla Buner August Market Government

Recent Stories

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Da ..

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

30 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner o ..

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

31 minutes ago
 FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

34 minutes ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

34 minutes ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

34 minutes ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

34 minutes ago
China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

30 minutes ago
 Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Ch ..

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

34 minutes ago
 Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

39 minutes ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

39 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

39 minutes ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan