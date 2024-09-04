Open Menu

Preparations In Progress To Celebrate Defence Day At Governor House

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 09:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Preparations to celebrate Defence Day of Pakistan at Sindh Governor House were started and a stage is being prepared to organize a big program on September 6 (Friday).

According to a spokesman, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has decided to celebrate Defence Day of Pakistan at the Governor House and pay homage to those soldiers who laid down their lives for defence if the motherland.

Several workers are engaged to prepare a big stage where the program to be organized. The family members of the martyrs will be the guest of honour of the ceremony, Governor Tessori said.

He said the sacrifices of our martyrs could not be forgotten and on September 6, we all together with martyrs' families would pay homage to our heroes.

