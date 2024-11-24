Preparations in progress to mark 57th foundation day of PPP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP), rooted in the philosophy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, remains steadfast in its struggle for the rights of the marginalized and the oppressed, even after 57 years.

Commemorating its legacy of unity, hope, and equality, the PPP will celebrate its 57th foundation day with a grand event in Multan on Saturday, November 30, at Damra Farmhouse, Qasim Bela, said party sources.

The event will feature Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider as the chief guest, while party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address participants via live video link. Leaders, including MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders, office bearers, and supporters from across the region, are expected to attend. A cake-cutting ceremony will also be held to mark the occasion.

These details were further shared by PPP Multan General Secretary Rao Sajid Ali during a meeting held to finalize preparations for the event. The meeting, chaired by the Coordinator for the event, MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, was attended by senior leaders, including PPP South Punjab Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Information Secretary Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, former MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gillani, District President and MPA Mian Kamran Abdullah Mardal, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, and Divisional General Secretary Dr.

Javed Siddiqui, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani announced the formation of mobilization and coordination committees to ensure the success of the event. These committees comprise prominent leaders, including Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan, MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Dr. Javed Siddiqui, Rana Sajad Hussain, and several others.

The speakers emphasized the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in achieving the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which they described as a historic milestone for the party and a testament to its commitment to democratic values. They vowed to continue the struggle for democracy and reiterated their support for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing their ambition to see him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with participants expressing their resolve to make the foundation day event a resounding success, reflecting the party’s legacy and its unwavering dedication to the vision of its founding leader.