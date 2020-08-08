UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Independence Day On Full Swing In Dera

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Preparations independence Day on full swing in Dera

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Dera city and its suburbs are in full swing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Dera city and its suburbs are in full swing.

There are stalls decorated with colorful flags and banners, echoes of songs found in the air, children, young, old, women are all enthusiastically turning to the stalls to prepare for the Independence Day celebrations and are busy shopping for August 14, the National Festival.

Independence Day will be celebrated in a timely manner with full enthusiasm. Pakistan is an invaluable blessing of Almighty Allah. The citizens while talking to reporters said that the celebration of Independence kicked off. Preparations for Independence Day began, with stalls decorated with colorful flags, flowers and flags appearing on the streets, alleys, squares and bazaars of the city and its environs, with crowds of children, youth, old people and women.

Everybody seems to be making new efforts to commemorate August 14, the Independence Day of the motherland. On the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan, the citizens say that August 14, 2020 is a day of a dream, a light, a reality, a promise, and a renewed commitment to be faithful to this country, which we have to fulfill.

On this celebration of independence, we are fully committed to the development of the motherland and make it a great country of the world. They will not be afraid of sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young Independence August Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Cabinet members visit rain-affected areas : ..

2 minutes ago

People throng Galiyat as tourism reopens in KP

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.