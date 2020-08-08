Preparations independence Day on full swing in Dera

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Dera city and its suburbs are in full swing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Dera city and its suburbs are in full swing.

There are stalls decorated with colorful flags and banners, echoes of songs found in the air, children, young, old, women are all enthusiastically turning to the stalls to prepare for the Independence Day celebrations and are busy shopping for August 14, the National Festival.

Independence Day will be celebrated in a timely manner with full enthusiasm. Pakistan is an invaluable blessing of Almighty Allah. The citizens while talking to reporters said that the celebration of Independence kicked off. Preparations for Independence Day began, with stalls decorated with colorful flags, flowers and flags appearing on the streets, alleys, squares and bazaars of the city and its environs, with crowds of children, youth, old people and women.

Everybody seems to be making new efforts to commemorate August 14, the Independence Day of the motherland. On the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan, the citizens say that August 14, 2020 is a day of a dream, a light, a reality, a promise, and a renewed commitment to be faithful to this country, which we have to fulfill.

On this celebration of independence, we are fully committed to the development of the motherland and make it a great country of the world. They will not be afraid of sacrifice.