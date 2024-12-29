Open Menu

Preparations Launched For Pink Gala Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Preparations launched for Pink Gala festival

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The district administration has started preparations for the much-anticipated Pink Gala, an exclusive festival for women, to be held at the sports Complex in Layyah.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amira Baidar highlighted the comprehensive plans for the event, aimed at empowering women through various activities. She stated that the festival would focus on guiding, supporting and encouraging women from all walks of life.

The gala would feature a wide range of competitions, including poetry recitals, musical performances, cooking contests and embroidery and stitching showcases. Speech competitions for women and young girls will also be part of the event, DC said and added that the participants will receive prizes for their performances.

The DC maintained that the event will host informative camps on health, traffic safety, emergency preparedness and driving, tailored specifically for women. The festivities will be open exclusively to families to ensure a comfortable and supportive environment.

She said the 'Pink Gala' aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to promote women’s rights and welfare. She expressed confidence that the festival would serve as a platform to empower women and encourage them to lead successful and independent lives.

To ensure the event’s success, the DC called on all relevant departments to develop comprehensive plans and programs.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Layyah Haris Hamid, Deputy Director Colleges Zulfiqar Ali Haideri, District Sports Officer Imtiaz Bhatti, Tehsil Sports Officers Marina Rafiq, Samiya Qayyum, and Anam Jahan, Founder of Women’s Chamber of Commerce Shakila Bano, President of Women’s Chamber of Commerce Shagufta Hussain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Saima Seemab, and Principal GCT Uzma Jafri.

The Pink Gala was poised to celebrate and uplift women, marking a significant step toward their empowerment and holistic development in the region.

APP/shn

