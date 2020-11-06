UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Made To Welcome Prime Minster In Hafizabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Preparations made to welcome Prime Minster in Hafizabad

All arrangements have been made to accord Prime Minster Imran Khan a warm welcome when he visits Hafizabad on Saturday (Nov 7) to address a public meeting at the Hanif Muhammad Stadium.

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been made to accord Prime Minster Imran Khan a warm welcome when he visits Hafizabad on Saturday (Nov 7) to address a public meeting at the Hanif Muhammad Stadium.

MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti said here on Friday that different local organisations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and traders have displayed banners, posters and PM's portraits to welcome him in the city.

Besides announcing different development projects, the PM would lay foundation-stone of Hafizabad University and announce establishment of state-of-the-art 400-bed hospital in the city, disclosed MNA Shaukat Bhatti. He appealed to teachers, students, tiger force and general public to attend the public meeting. MPAs, MNAs and ticket holders of the PTI, along with their supporters belonging to adjoining districts, would also attend the public meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is also scheduled to attend the public meeting.

Four helipads have been made near the stadium and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed for security and strict monitoring.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner declared Saturday (Nov 7) as a local holiday. However, doctors, paramedical staff of DHQ Hospital and THQ Hospitals would remain on duty and the officers and officials of Rescue-1122, police, district administration and Civil Defence would also be on duty.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ittihad Hafizabad has appealed to traders to close their shops to attend the public meeting.

The management of private schools and colleges have also announced closing their institutions on the appeal of local PTI leaders to enable their students and teachers attend the public meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Punjab Hafizabad TV All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

50 minutes ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

1 hour ago

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

1 hour ago

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place aft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.