Preparations made to welcome Prime Minster in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been made to accord Prime Minster Imran Khan a warm welcome when he visits Hafizabad on Saturday (Nov 7) to address a public meeting at the Hanif Muhammad Stadium.

MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti said here on Friday that different local organisations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and traders have displayed banners, posters and PM's portraits to welcome him in the city.

Besides announcing different development projects, the PM would lay foundation-stone of Hafizabad University and announce establishment of state-of-the-art 400-bed hospital in the city, disclosed MNA Shaukat Bhatti. He appealed to teachers, students, tiger force and general public to attend the public meeting. MPAs, MNAs and ticket holders of the PTI, along with their supporters belonging to adjoining districts, would also attend the public meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is also scheduled to attend the public meeting.

Four helipads have been made near the stadium and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed for security and strict monitoring.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner declared Saturday (Nov 7) as a local holiday. However, doctors, paramedical staff of DHQ Hospital and THQ Hospitals would remain on duty and the officers and officials of Rescue-1122, police, district administration and Civil Defence would also be on duty.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ittihad Hafizabad has appealed to traders to close their shops to attend the public meeting.

The management of private schools and colleges have also announced closing their institutions on the appeal of local PTI leaders to enable their students and teachers attend the public meeting.