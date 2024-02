Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmad Fawad on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from February 26 to March 1

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmad Fawad on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from February 26 to March 1.

The meeting among others was attended by paramedics staff, representatives from WHO, Rotary, EPI and the officials concerned.

The meeting was also briefed about field formations, indicators and preparations being made for the success of the po­lio campaign. Chairing the meeting, the DC directed to address vaccination refusal cases, vigilant monitoring and holding of morning assemblies during anti-polio campaign.