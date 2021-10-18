UrduPoint.com

Preparations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:27 PM

Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing

Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are in full swing across the Hazara division like other parts of the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are in full swing across the Hazara division like other parts of the country.

District administrations, Ulema, various organizations and Milad committees are organizing different programmes in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in almost all cities of the region with great zeal and fervor.

Mosques, homes and buildings are being decorated with colourful lights, welcoming gates and green flags to express love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The youth is purchasing banners, badges, stickers and flags from shops and stalls set up at different areas of the cities.

People from different walks to life including traders of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra are also taking part in the preparations with religious zeal and fervor and organizing Naat Khawani and processions in main Bazar Abbottabad, Jalal Baba Auditorium, and district council Hall Haripur.

Government schools and colleges are organizing Naat Khawani and debate competitions in connection with the 12th Rabi ul Awwal. District administration Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansherah to organize Seerat Conferences on 19th October.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur October All From Love

Recent Stories

Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters ..

Turkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16 - Of ..

2 minutes ago
 First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With ..

First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas - Operator

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Can Now De ..

Russia's Oniks Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Can Now Destroy Ground Targets - Develop ..

13 minutes ago
 Restrictions tightened across IIOJK

Restrictions tightened across IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque ..

OIC Condemns the Heinous Suicide Attack at Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.