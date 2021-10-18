Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing

Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are in full swing across the Hazara division like other parts of the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are in full swing across the Hazara division like other parts of the country.

District administrations, Ulema, various organizations and Milad committees are organizing different programmes in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in almost all cities of the region with great zeal and fervor.

Mosques, homes and buildings are being decorated with colourful lights, welcoming gates and green flags to express love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The youth is purchasing banners, badges, stickers and flags from shops and stalls set up at different areas of the cities.

People from different walks to life including traders of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra are also taking part in the preparations with religious zeal and fervor and organizing Naat Khawani and processions in main Bazar Abbottabad, Jalal Baba Auditorium, and district council Hall Haripur.

Government schools and colleges are organizing Naat Khawani and debate competitions in connection with the 12th Rabi ul Awwal. District administration Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansherah to organize Seerat Conferences on 19th October.