Preparations Of Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) In Full Swing Across City

Published October 06, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Preparations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in full swing across city

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious zeal and fervor on Rabi-ul-Awal 12 (Sunday).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious zeal and fervor on Rabi-ul-Awal 12 (Sunday).

People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas are purchasing banners, badges, stickers and flags inscribed with the slogans paying respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) from stalls set up at different areas here.

Mosques, homes, buildings and plazas, railway stations are being decorated with colourful lights and buntings. Rallies and procession are being planned by different organizations to express devotion to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Streets, localities and houses are being decorated to mark the festivities in connection with the Eid Milad. Number of programmes including Naat Khawani and rallies will be organized by different organizations to mark the day.

Various social, cultural, educational institutions and religious organizations are finalizing their programmes for celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken by the district government to maintain law and order on the day.

Sindh government has directed all the district and taluka administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection, the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi would start at 7:30 am in the morning from Bandar road which after passing from Barrage road, station road, Clock tower, Minara Road, Shahi bazaar, Shikarpur road would end at Jamia Mosque Sukkur.

The traffic police have chalked out a plan for the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) under which more than 200 traffic officials would be deployed to regulate traffic on city roads on 12 Rabi ul Awwal. It has also been decided that Ulema and people belonging to all sects of life would play their role in maintaining law and order and foil nefarious designs of miscreants.

The district government would set up a control room for the surveillance of processions and for reviewing security arrangements. The control room would work round the clock.

