Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) starts in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The devotees Wednesday started preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manners.

Milad committees have also been formed to organize different programmes in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in almost all cities of the region with great religious fervour.

People have started decorating the mosques, homes and buildings with colorful lights and buntings to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The rush of the young chaps is increasing those are purchasing banners, badges, stickers and flags from shops and stalls set up in different areas of the cities.

People from different walks of life including traders of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra are also taking part in the preparations with religious zeal and fervor and organizing Naat Khawani and processions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi also chaired a meeting of the Peace Committee at his office and reviewed the security arrangements on the eve of 12th Rabi ul Awal. While speaking at the occasion the DPO said that we would utilize all of our resources to provide foolproof security to the Rabi ul Awwal processions and Majalis.

He further said that the role of the Peace Committee and Ulema is commendable while the members of the committee assured the DPO of their cooperation, Yasir Afridi also announced a cash prize for the best decoration of the shop on Rabi ul Awwal.

The members of the Peace Committee would decide the winner of the decoration competition, on the occasion, the DPO also awarded certificate to the members of the committee.