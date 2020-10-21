UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Starts In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Preparations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) starts in Hazara

The devotees Wednesday started preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manners

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The devotees Wednesday started preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manners.

Milad committees have also been formed to organize different programmes in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in almost all cities of the region with great religious fervour.

People have started decorating the mosques, homes and buildings with colorful lights and buntings to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The rush of the young chaps is increasing those are purchasing banners, badges, stickers and flags from shops and stalls set up in different areas of the cities.

People from different walks of life including traders of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra are also taking part in the preparations with religious zeal and fervor and organizing Naat Khawani and processions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi also chaired a meeting of the Peace Committee at his office and reviewed the security arrangements on the eve of 12th Rabi ul Awal. While speaking at the occasion the DPO said that we would utilize all of our resources to provide foolproof security to the Rabi ul Awwal processions and Majalis.

He further said that the role of the Peace Committee and Ulema is commendable while the members of the committee assured the DPO of their cooperation, Yasir Afridi also announced a cash prize for the best decoration of the shop on Rabi ul Awwal.

The members of the Peace Committee would decide the winner of the decoration competition, on the occasion, the DPO also awarded certificate to the members of the committee.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Young Mansehra Haripur Afridi All From Best Love

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

55 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’ family calls for action to bett ..

46 minutes ago

ICI-Pakistan to expand Light Soda Ash facility

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.