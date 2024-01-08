Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Preparations of general elections discusses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The District Returning Officer/ Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, presided over a meeting in connection with preparations for general elections at his office here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Sukkur, District Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Director Education, all DROs, AROs and other concerned officers of the district.

The DRO/Deputy Commissioner took detailed information about the election preparations from all ROs of Sukkur district, during the meeting and directed the Director education Sukkur to complete all the arrangements in the schools where the polling stations will be established.

He further said that water, electricity, washrooms and other basic facilities should be provided at every polling station so that voters do not face any inconvenience.

SSP Sukkur Nazeer Pervaiz Shaikh informed that a security plan has been devised for the general elections, ensuring the presence of police personnel at every polling station to swiftly handle any untoward incidents.

The meeting was informed that the training of the polling staff is also going on, besides, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct for the general elections, which will be strictly enforced.

