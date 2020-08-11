UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Of Independence Day In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

All and Sundry are showing zeal and zest for preparation of Independence Day celebrations in the city which will be marked on August 14

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :All and Sundry are showing zeal and zest for preparation of Independence Day celebrations in the city which will be marked on August 14.

People are purchasing, national flags, badges, bunties and other material to show their love for the country.

Kids are surpassing everyone in this connection and are busy buying caps, hats, national dresses to mark the Independence Day.

National songs are being played in different markets to express love for the country.

The youngsters have got their motorcycles decorated with Independence Day related material.

People are also purchasing flags of Azad Kashmir in big number in the city.

The citizens say that they will celebrate Independence Day with traditional pomp and show while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in wake of COVID-19.

