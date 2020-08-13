Preparations Of "Jashan-e-Azadi" Finalized As Buildings Illuminate In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate Independence Day were finalized in Hyderabad on Thursday as different political parties, religious and civil society groups set to organize special programs to commemorate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday, August, 14, 2020.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, Grand Democratic Alliance, PML-N, MQM-P, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, JUI-F and other parties have decided to celebrate Independence Day with befitting manner.

Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh was decorated with green lights, buntings and national flags for celebrating the Independence Day and stands were set up at main Haider Chowk, Nasim Nagar and Latifabad where youths staged musical programs in connection with Jashan-e- Azadi.

All arrangements were finalized for holding seminars, sports, literary and social activities while keeping in view of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOP) to commemorate the "Azadi" Day.

The national flags were hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with national spirit and enthusiasm.

The District Administration has set up a street library under Shahbaz Flyover where students and book readers would be given the opportunity to read books of different subjects.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Soomro will formally inaugurate the street library on Friday (August 14).