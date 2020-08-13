UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Of "Jashan-e-Azadi" Finalized As Buildings Illuminate In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Preparations of

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate Independence Day were finalized in Hyderabad on Thursday as different political parties, religious and civil society groups set to organize special programs to commemorate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday, August, 14, 2020.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, Grand Democratic Alliance, PML-N, MQM-P, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, JUI-F and other parties have decided to celebrate Independence Day with befitting manner.

Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh was decorated with green lights, buntings and national flags for celebrating the Independence Day and stands were set up at main Haider Chowk, Nasim Nagar and Latifabad where youths staged musical programs in connection with Jashan-e- Azadi.

   All arrangements were finalized for holding seminars, sports, literary and social activities while keeping in view of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOP) to commemorate the  "Azadi" Day.

The national flags were hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with national spirit and enthusiasm.

The District Administration has set up a street library under Shahbaz Flyover where students and book readers would be given the opportunity to read books of different subjects.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Soomro will formally inaugurate the street library on Friday (August 14).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Civil Society Hyderabad Independence Alliance August 2020 Pak Sarzameen Party

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

31 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

31 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

46 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.