Preparations & Planning About Ramzan During Lockdown To Be Continued: IGP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

Preparations & planning about Ramzan during lockdown to be continued: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir said on Friday that all preparations and plannings regarding Ramazul Mubarak and Easter should be continued during the imminent extension in lockdown.

Presiding over a video link plenary session here at Central Police Office, The IGP said that close coordination should be maintained with the administration of mosques, Imam bargahs and worship places by taking them into confidence regarding the implementation of government orders for the welfare of citizens.

He directed the officers to speed up actions and crackdown against violation of section 144 and hoardings act, and said that implementation of section 144 should be strictly ensured in all districts of the province and legal action be taken against the violators irrespective of their status and social position.

He further said that strict action be taken against hoarders.

During the session, the IGP was apprised that, legal action had been taken against 23,477 citizens against violation of section-144 and legal action had been taken against 365 citizens for violating hoarding act.

He further said that for timely redressing complaints received through Pakistan citizens portal, the focal persons should be conducted training courses so that their performance may be made more effective. By this way, they may serve their duties and provide every possible relief to the citizens.

He directed the DPOs to furnish weekly progress report of resolved and received complaints of citizens on Pakistan citizen portal to Central Police Office.

Addl IGP IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IGP Welfare and Finance, Rao Sardar, DIG IAB ImranMehmood, AIG Complaints, Faisal Shehzad and AIG Inspection, Usman Ejaz were also presenton the occasion.

