Preparations Reach Zenith To Celebrate Independence Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2022 | 11:54 AM

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2022) Preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of the motherland on Sunday in a befitting manner are reaching their zenith in the country.
The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the Federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.
Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.


Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.


People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.
Besides, stalls of National Flag, buntings, caps, and children clothes doused in green and white colours have been setup along busy roadsides and at shops in every nook and corner of the country.


Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

