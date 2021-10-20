Preparations ready to make anti-polio drive successful : Commissioner Bannu

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday said that all available resources would be utilized to make anti- polio drive successful to protect future generations from the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday said that all available resources would be utilized to make anti- polio drive successful to protect future generations from the crippling disease.

He said preparations have been finalized to achieve desired goals of polio campaign starting from October 21 to 26.

He said this while chairing a meeting of anti police divisional task force at his office.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat , Health Department officials, Pakistan Army officials and officials of other departments were also present.

Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain participated in the meeting via video link.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that all hurdles would be removed to make sure vaccination of all children below five years age.

He said number of polio teams have been increased with provision foolproof security to make polio vaccine accessible to every child and eradicating the polio virus.

Commissioner directed security agencies and police to take all possible measures for the protection of polio teams and assured to resolve all issues being faced by polio workers.