Preparations Related To Polls In Final Stage: Ejaz Anwar Chohan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has said that in Punjab's preparations related to general elections are in final stage.
According to official sources here on Monday he said, "Printing of ballot papers is complete while transportation of ballot papers is underway across the province.
"
At provincial level security, communication, emergency and transportation plan was ready. He further said that all district returning officers were completing preparations with regard to setting up of polling stations in their respective districts.
He said that holding of transparent elections would be ensured.
