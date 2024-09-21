Preparations Reviewed For Holding Of MDCAT
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner, Abdul AKram on Saturday visited Cadet College Kohat and inspected arrangements for MDCAT.
He reviewed preparations for conducting MDCAT test and directed authorities concerned to follow the proposed action plan for transparent conduct of test.
Commissioner Kohat said that unfair means would not be tolerated stressing strict measures to eradicate practices that deprive talented and intelligent people of their rights.
He also directed provision of parking facilities and other administrative and technical resources for the transparent holding of the test.
