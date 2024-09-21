Open Menu

Preparations Reviewed For Holding Of MDCAT

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Preparations reviewed for holding of MDCAT

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner, Abdul AKram on Saturday visited Cadet College Kohat and inspected arrangements for MDCAT.

He reviewed preparations for conducting MDCAT test and directed authorities concerned to follow the proposed action plan for transparent conduct of test.

Commissioner Kohat said that unfair means would not be tolerated stressing strict measures to eradicate practices that deprive talented and intelligent people of their rights.

He also directed provision of parking facilities and other administrative and technical resources for the transparent holding of the test.

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 minute ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

28 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

14 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

14 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

14 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

16 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan