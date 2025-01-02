Open Menu

Preparations Reviewed For Matiari Agro-livestock & Handicrafts Expo 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Preparations reviewed for Matiari agro-livestock & handicrafts expo 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Thursday chaired an important meeting at the DC Office to review arrangements for the upcoming Agro-Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025. The event was scheduled to take place on February 8 and 9, 2025.

The meeting was attended by officials of various departments, engineers and representatives of civil defense, NGOs and other organizations.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities diligently to ensure the successful organization of the expo.

Related Topics

Matiari February Event All

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

55 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

31 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan