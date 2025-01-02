Preparations reviewed for Matiari agro-livestock & handicrafts expo 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Thursday chaired an important meeting at the DC Office to review arrangements for the upcoming Agro-Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025. The event was scheduled to take place on February 8 and 9, 2025.

The meeting was attended by officials of various departments, engineers and representatives of civil defense, NGOs and other organizations.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities diligently to ensure the successful organization of the expo.