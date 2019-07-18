UrduPoint.com
Preparations Reviewed For Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Elections 2019-20

Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

The Election Commission (EC), set up for holding of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections for year 2019-20, on Thursday held its maiden meeting to review arrangements for the next year elections of the chamber

The election commission meeting was held at the chamber house, in which the commission members including Malik Niaz Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal and Abidullah Khan Yousafzai participated.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the election schedule and the whole process approved by executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during its last meeting on July 12.

As per approved elections schedule by executive committee, the nomination papers for elections of executive committee will be submitted by August 26, 2019 which will be withdrawn till September 12, 2019.

The election for executive committee year 2019-20 will be held on September 17th 2019, while the nomination papers for contest on SCCI president, senior vice president and vice president slot will be submitted by 19th September 2019.

The meeting furthermore informed that the election on positon of the chamber president, senior vice president and president will be conducted on 23rd September 2019. The annual General Body Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 30th 2019.

The Election Commission expressed complete satisfaction over the process for conduct of SCCI elections for year 2019-20 and reiterated that the electoral process will be completed in a smooth, transparent and benefiting manner.

