Preparations reviewed for Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review preparations for "Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Week", here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

According to LAC spokesperson, the meeting decided to organize Naat Khawani, Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) seminars, Qawwali and other events.

During the meeting, all the sections working under Punjab Information department briefed the Secretary regarding celebration of the Week.

On the occasion, the Secretary said that the purpose of celebrating Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Week is to highlight the glory of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the world, adding that eminent religious scholars from the country and abroad are being invited.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that an exhibition and workshop on Islamic calligraphy would also be organized to highlight the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Deputy Secretary Information and Culture Naveed Anjum, Additional Secretary Farhat Jabeen, ED Pukar Rizwan Sharif, DGPR Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar were present in the meeting.