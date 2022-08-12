UrduPoint.com

Preparations Start For Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Preparations start for Independence Day celebrations

As Pakistan's 75th Independence Day is nearing, people belonging to every walk of life are getting highly excited, especially children are showing utmost vigor, zeal and enthusiasm to celebrate the day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :As Pakistan's 75th Independence Day is nearing, people belonging to every walk of life are getting highly excited, especially children are showing utmost vigor, zeal and enthusiasm to celebrate the day.

Sale of national flags and other items is underway in full swing in all main bazaars of the Larkana city.

Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, people of all walks of life are making arrangements on their own by decorating their houses and streets and organizing functions.

A visit to main bookstores in Larkana city showed a great national fervour among the people, who were busy in buying different items to express their enthusiasm for celebrating the Independence Day.

In commercial areas like, Shahi bazaar, Bunder Road, Pakistani Chowk and Jelius Bazaar Larkana, Station Road, Jinnah Bagh Chowk, shopkeepers have set up special stalls for flags and other items.

Booksellers and shopkeepers say stickers and hand held Pakistani stickers are in most demand.

The bazaars is decorated with national flags where stalls of colorful buntings, Pakistani flag buntings, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes had been set up and badges, caps, balloons and shirts inscribed with "Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak" were stacked in large numbers.

"However the sale will gain momentum before 14th August," a shopkeeper said.

A public holiday, August 14 reminds every one of the sacrifices which were rendered to carve out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

"It is our moral obligation to remind our children of the importance of Independence. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam who struggled for the rights of the Muslims of sub-continent and gave us Pakistan," said a high school teacher Muhammad Ali Ansari. Talking to this scribe, shopkeeper Farooq Shah, Naeem Soomro, Muhammad Aameer Qureshi, Imdad Ali Shaikh said people especially children and youth keep visiting from morning to till late evening to buy the item required by them to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

They expressed pride that sale of Jashn-e-Azadi items increase every year, which is an indication of rising national fervor among people to celebrate their Independence Day.

They said people of all age visit the stalls and shops, as persons even in 18s to 40s buy national flags to hoist on their cycles, motorcycles, cars, jeeps, offices and houses and children mostly buy badges, shirts, caps etc.

Children age 5 to 14 having excitement and enthusiasm rushed to various stalls with their parents to purchase Independence Day items to celebrate August 14 in their respective schools houses and streets.

