Open Menu

Preparations Start To Beef Up Security Across AJK For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK, law enforcement authorities were preparing to beef up security to maintain law and order during holy month of Muharram , official sources said on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jul, 2024) In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK, law enforcement authorities were preparing to beef up security to maintain law and order during holy month of Muharram , official sources said on Tuesday.

With the induction of extra police contingents at the vulnerable points - the places of worships including the Imam bargahs will be put on high security alert to maintain complete peace and tranquility during religious gatherings of Muharram, official sources told APP .

It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across Azad Jammu & Kashmir following the full mutual sectarian harmony and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought and sects besides the minority communities.

The AJK administration including the police authorities were preparing to devise the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division.

The authorities have reportedly decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police of all three divisions, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies are engaged in to make foolproof security arrangements in this connection for onward strict implementation during the sacred month of Muharram.

APP / ahr/ 378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Minority Law And Order Alert Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Muslim All Muharram

Recent Stories

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

1 minute ago
 IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

1 minute ago
 OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local ..

OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities

1 minute ago
 ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in ..

ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

1 minute ago
 NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chena ..

NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

1 minute ago
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's h ..

Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health

1 minute ago
 Committee forms to inquire students falling case f ..

Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushe ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..

12 minutes ago
 District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhu ..

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail

12 minutes ago
 PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pa ..

PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties

18 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives ..

Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan