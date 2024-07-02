Preparations Start To Beef Up Security Across AJK For Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM
In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK, law enforcement authorities were preparing to beef up security to maintain law and order during holy month of Muharram , official sources said on Tuesday
With the induction of extra police contingents at the vulnerable points - the places of worships including the Imam bargahs will be put on high security alert to maintain complete peace and tranquility during religious gatherings of Muharram, official sources told APP .
It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across Azad Jammu & Kashmir following the full mutual sectarian harmony and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought and sects besides the minority communities.
The AJK administration including the police authorities were preparing to devise the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division.
The authorities have reportedly decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.
Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police of all three divisions, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies are engaged in to make foolproof security arrangements in this connection for onward strict implementation during the sacred month of Muharram.
