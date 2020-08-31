Preparations Start To Celebrate "Defence Day" In Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The preparations to celebrate Defence of Pakistan Day on September, 6 have kick-started in Hyderabad to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war and achievements of our national heroes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate Defence of Pakistan Day on September, 6 have kick-started in Hyderabad to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war and achievements of our national heroes.

Different programmes, including seminars, demonstrations and rallies will be organized in the city to celebrate Pakistan's victory in 1965 war against India and to renew the resolve to strengthen the country and its ideology.

The political as well as religious parties and social and civil society organizations will arrange special programmes to commemorate victorious moments when Pakistan had defeated India in 1965 war.

The special programmes will also be held at University of Sindh, Liaquat Medical and Mehran Engineering Universities located in Jamshoro district while day would also be celebrated in newly upgraded Government College University, Hyderabad.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad station will also broadcast special programmes in connection with the Defence Day and recorded interviews of war heroes will also be aired on national transmission.