Preparations Start To Observe Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan Day On July 19

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Preparations start to observe Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

Brisk preparations have been started to observe 75th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) : Brisk preparations have been started to observe 75th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

Elaborated programmes are being chalked out to observe Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in other parts of the world where Kashmiris are inhibiting, to observe the historic day in order to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

It will be a public holiday on this occasion to facilitate the masses to participate in the special programmes to be held to commemorate the day with great enthusiasm and devotion, an AJK government spokesperson told APP on Saturday.

The Day is observed by the Jammu & Kashmir people in renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their then main representative organization- All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference this day (July 19) in 1947 in occupied Srinagar demanding the then Dogra rulers to materialize the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and point of view of the majority population of the Muslim-majority Jammu Kashmir state.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism. This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 75 years.

However since over last 32 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian illegally Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir's accession to Pakistan week to highlight the importance of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan after liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the long Indian yoke.

