- Home
- Pakistan
- Preparations to celebrate 1500 birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in full swing at Governor House
Preparations To Celebrate 1500 Birthday Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) In Full Swing At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Preparations to celebrate the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) are in full swing at Sindh Governor's House on the directives of Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.
Gatherings of Hamd, Naat, and Qawwali will be held at the Governor's House from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Eminent scholars will shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in the gatherings.
A magnificent stage is being prepared at the Governor's House and the building is being illuminated with silver papers and lights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews healthcare services at MNHC56 seconds ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman launches Awami Khidmat programme58 seconds ago
-
NHA begins design work on Mansehra–Chilas expressway21 minutes ago
-
FIA foils gold smuggling attempt worth millions, Two PIA officials arrested21 minutes ago
-
Three Federal Constabulary Personnel Martyred in Hangu Terrorist Attack; Interior Minister Mohsin Na ..21 minutes ago
-
KP Agriculture Minister announces multi million developmental projects in UC Latambar21 minutes ago
-
Arrival of 12th Rabiul Awal brings widespread celebrations, spiritual reflection across KP31 minutes ago
-
NHA announces toll rate hike for M-2 Motorway31 minutes ago
-
Seminar on anti- cervical cancer vaccination drive organized in DCH41 minutes ago
-
Three proclaimed offenders held41 minutes ago
-
Man threw acid on wife41 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Lakki university stressed41 minutes ago