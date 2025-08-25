Preparations to celebrate 1500 birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in full swing at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Preparations to celebrate the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) are in full swing at Sindh Governor's House on the directives of Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

Gatherings of Hamd, Naat, and Qawwali will be held at the Governor's House from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Eminent scholars will shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in the gatherings.

A magnificent stage is being prepared at the Governor's House and the building is being illuminated with silver papers and lights.