Preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day in full swing in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day with great zeal all over Balochistan including its provincial capital on August 14.

The city's streets, courtyards, highways, buildings, houses, and other places are being beautifully illuminated for Independence Day.

Preparations for the Independence Day celebrations have created great excitement among children, youth, and women.

Several vendors had set up their stalls at different roads including Jinnah Road, Prince Road, Kawari Road, Pashtunabad, Airport Road, Arbab Karam Khan Road, Liaquat Bazaar, Masjid Road, Sariab Road, and other small and big places of the city are selling national flags, caps and other goods regarding Independence Day.

However, work is underway to decorate the buildings including official and private buildings with electric lamps, while seminars, programs, and discussions will be held on August 14 by various business organizations, political, religious parties, and social organizations.

As approaching Independence Day, there is a rush of a large number of people including women and children in bazaars are busy preparing to buy goods fro the Independence Day celebration.

While the government had announced that Independence Day to be celebrated under standard operating procedure (SOPs) in order to control the spread of the coronavirus and also urged people to follow SOPs during the celebration of the 73rd Independence Day.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Sami who was a student of 10th class said he had bought green shalwar Qamiz (Azadi Dress) and turban for Independence Day which would be worn on August 14.

A vendor namely Nadeem Ahmed told APP that he had established stall at Science College for selling national flags, caps, badges, and other items and people were taking interest to buy flags, caps for their children, and decorating of houses to mark the celebration of Independence Day on August 14.