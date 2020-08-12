Preparations to celebrate 73rd Independence Day in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day in a befitting manner across the country on August 14, with nation highlighting the sacrifices rendered by their forefather for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent from the British rulers and their Hindu partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day in a befitting manner across the country on August 14, with nation highlighting the sacrifices rendered by their forefather for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent from the British rulers and their Hindu partners.

The whole country wore a green and white look with display of a number of stalls carrying attractive colourful accessories since the countdown for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations started on August 1.

A large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls are being witnessed at the main avenues, markets and streets of all cities and towns of the country where national flags, bunting, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display. Lifting of lockdown with certain Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for containment of the coronavirus, has also doubled the Independence Day jubilations for the nation.

Sale of Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses and other items at makeshift stalls had reached its peak.

Makeshift vendors and shopkeepers claimed that this year amid coronavirus the print industry has introduced clothing face masks where flags are printed on it.

Children were seemed overwhelmed and seemed busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been also been established at almost all main roads.

Seminars, meetings, conferences, lectures, speeches, declaration contests at different academic institutions, exhibitions of arts, books, quiz competitions, stage dramas and Mushairas are being held in national as well as local languages in all parts of the country.

The special security had been devised throughout the country to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

As per the security and traffic plan , the traffic police across the country will ensure smooth traffic flow on August 14 and strict action to be taken against those involved in road stunts like one-wheeling and car racing.

The provincial governments had made extra deployment at shopping malls, markets.

According to the official engagement plan, the day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the Federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.

There will be a dramatic pause at 8.58 am throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 am. All moving traffic on roads, rail and sea will come to a halt for a minute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a flag hoisting ceremony in the federal capital. The ceremony will be attended by the government ministers and high ranking officers.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be arranged at the provincial capitals, district headquarters and Pakistani missions abroad.

State institutions and political parties will also celebrate the Independence Day by holding different ceremonies. As was the tradition every year, all the important roads and buildings will be illuminated and decorated with national flags.