Preparations To Celebrate Christmas In Full Swing

20th December 2020

Preparations to celebrate Christmas in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The preparations of the Christian community to celebrate Christmas were in full swing across the city.

The community was decorating houses and Churches to celebrate the day with full zeal and fervour.

Although the markets were not witnessing the usual hustle bustle this year due to the spread of COVID-19, however, a good number of people were rushing to markets particularly Saddar, the hub of Christmas shopping. People were busy buying decor items for Christmas trees and homes, new clothes, toys for children and other things to exchange gifts.

Mehmood Hamid President All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottages Industries taking to APP said that due to outbreak of pandemic this year Christmas shopping was not same as before.

The rush in the markets was much less than in previous years.

A citizen, who was buying clothes for his children, said "We start our preparations for the joyous event from the beginning of December. Children are specially excited for the celebrations".

He said he was buying new clothes for whole of his family, besides he was also planning to buy things to gift his relatives.

Nayyar Masih said that the community starts worshipping and shopping from the first of December. Houses, streets and Churches are specially decorated for the event. Sweets and gifts are exchanged on the Christmas day.

More Stories From Pakistan

