Preparations to celebrate Christmas underway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community of Hyderabad has finalized all arrangements to celebrate Christmas with festivity like other parts of the country.

In Hyderabad, local and imported clothes, footwear, cosmetics, spices and many other goods have entered many shops and markets.

Christmas is the most enjoyable occasion for the Christian community.Everyone tries to buy news clothing within the budget on Christmas.The shopkeepers also decorate their shops with new dresses before Christmas and new year.