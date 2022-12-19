UrduPoint.com

Preparations To Celebrate Christmas Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Preparations to celebrate Christmas underway

The Christian community of Hyderabad has finalized all arrangements to celebrate Christmas with festivity like other parts of the country.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community of Hyderabad has finalized all arrangements to celebrate Christmas with festivity like other parts of the country.

In Hyderabad, local and imported clothes, footwear, cosmetics, spices and many other goods have entered many shops and markets.

Christmas is the most enjoyable occasion for the Christian community.Everyone tries to buy news clothing within the budget on Christmas.The shopkeepers also decorate their shops with new dresses before Christmas and new year.

Related Topics

Christmas Budget Hyderabad Buy Market Christian All

Recent Stories

Governor GB meets Governor Punjab

Governor GB meets Governor Punjab

42 seconds ago
 Role of space technology inevitable for country's ..

Role of space technology inevitable for country's socio-economic development: Ah ..

43 seconds ago
 England get their man as Borthwick tasked with rev ..

England get their man as Borthwick tasked with reviving rugby fortunes

44 seconds ago
 Ecstatic Argentina prepares to welcome World Cup w ..

Ecstatic Argentina prepares to welcome World Cup winners

51 seconds ago
 Balkans Conference to Be Held in Trieste on Januar ..

Balkans Conference to Be Held in Trieste on January 24 - Italian Foreign Ministe ..

12 minutes ago
 PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.